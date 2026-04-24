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Fri 24th Apr, 2026

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Sports

RG Personnel Double Gold in InterCorp Hockey Competition

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2026

Five members of the RG represented their unit at the InterCorps Hockey Competition held
this week in Aldershot, delivering what has been described as “an exceptional performance” across both the Senior Men’s and Men’s Masters competitions.
The participating members were Maj Charles Bonfante, WO2 Malcolm Head, WO2 Ivan
Massetti, WO2 Andrew Perez, and LCpl Kyle Davis.
Their contributions were described as “instrumental in securing victory in both tournaments, marking a significant achievement for the RG on the inter-corps stage.”
“This success is further underscored by individual recognition, with all five players selected for the Infantry First XI, and four members earning selection for the Masters First XI - an outstanding testament to their skill, commitment, and high level of performance.”The Competition is played over three days and those individuals who are involved in both
tournaments are required to play 12 matches, highlighting their physical and mental resilience.
Throughout the competition, the teams recorded impressive results, defeating the Royal Signals, AGC, RAMS, RLC, and REME, and securing a draw against the Royal Engineers.
“Their consistent performances demonstrated both resilience and cohesion against strong
opposition,” said officials.
“In a notable moment during the event, the Head of the Infantry Team made a special dedication to Maj Charles Bonfante, recognising his remarkable contribution and commitment of over 25 years of service to Infantry hockey.”
“This achievement highlights not only the talent within the RG but also the unit’s continued commitment to excellence in sport.”

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