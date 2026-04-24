Lynx Women claim Rock Cup title

College 1975 Women’s early breakthrough to lead 1–0 after 12 minutes was not enough to see them past Lynx Women in the Women’s Rock Cup final on April 21, 2026.



An early kick-off at 6.30pm had raised concerns ahead of the match, with many players balancing work commitments and some travelling from Spain on a weekday. However, those concerns were quickly put aside as both sides delivered an entertaining final.



College made a lightning start, but their lead was short-lived. Marti Perez’s opener was cancelled out almost immediately, with Lima levelling for Lynx within a minute.



Lynx began to take control as the match progressed, with Robba scoring in the 41st minute to give her side the advantage going into half-time.



The second half saw Lynx dominate. Goals from De La Torre Palma (58’), Gilbert (61’) and Pineda Fernandez (76’) effectively ended any hopes of a College comeback.



Lazeta Del Bueno pulled one back for College in the 80th minute, but Robba completed her brace five minutes later to seal a convincing victory for Lynx.



Beyond the result, the final highlighted a positive trend for Gibraltar’s women’s football. Lynx featured ten homegrown players, with at least seven having national team experience, compared to just three homegrown players in College’s starting eleven.



While men’s football locally has faced concerns over the growing number of foreign players limiting opportunities for homegrown talent, the women’s game has taken a different path. The addition of players from neighbouring areas has helped raise standards, while also encouraging local players to return to Gibraltar after initially seeking higher-level competition in Spain.



This season has seen Mons Calpe Women claim the league title, with Lynx securing the Rock Cup. College 1975 remained competitive in both competitions, pushing closely for honours but ultimately falling short.

The GFA Youth team has also shown encouraging development, providing strong competition at a time when the loss of Lions Gibraltar had raised concerns about the future depth of the domestic game.

Overall, the Rock Cup final delivered both quality football and optimism for the continued growth of the women’s game locally.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA