Great start for Youth Rugby Festival

Youth rugby has entered into a new era in which the Gibraltar Youth Rugby Festival is providing an exciting ambience in which the grassroots of the sport are enjoying their Saturday mornings to the fullest.

With music and commentaries sounding in the background Europa Sport Complex had an air of excitment backed by some fun-filled exciting matches from the youngesters categories in the sport.

The Youth Rugby Festival, which resumed last Saturday, follows on from last seasons very successful launch of the festival.

A large participation across the various categories saw how rugby continues to attract new players at grassroots level. The festival, not only providing a competitive platform for the young players but also a chance for coaches to develop players. Many a session seen in the boundaries of pitches as teams prepared to play.

