Wed 1st Jun, 2022

‘Greatest honour of my life’ says Monsour as he announces takeover of Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2022

Gibraltar national league club Manchester 62 announced today the takeover of the club by Michael Anton Monsour, owner of US club Pittsburgh City United. Mr Monsour, who explained that he intended to live in Gibraltar with his family will be taking over the club. In doing so changing it from a members-owned club to one...

