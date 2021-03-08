Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Green man traffic signal replaced by woman

Photo issued by Transport for London of one of 20 female traffic signals installed in London, at a pedestrian crossing in Kensington.

By Press Association
8th March 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

The green man traffic signal has been replaced by a woman at pedestrian crossings in London.

Transport for London (TfL) said the switch was aimed at “recognising the contribution women make to all aspects of society”.

The change was made on International Women’s Day at 20 locations in the capital, such as high streets in Clapham, Brixton and Lewisham, at Hyde Park Corner and outside King’s Cross St Pancras Tube station.

Rather than the traditional image of a person wearing a dress to signify gender, the signals feature a range of women in different shapes and sizes.

TfL said they were produced for free by Siemens Mobility and adhere to safety features of the conventional green man figure, ensuring pedestrians continue to recognise when it is safe to cross a road.

TfL asset operations performance manager Felicity Luckett said: “We are excited to have created a set of new diverse green woman pedestrian crossings to mark International Women’s Day.

“It is important we commemorate the hard work, contributions and success of women across London every day and even more so on International Women’s Day.

“We hope that by increasing the visibility of women with these signals in public and shared spaces, Londoners will be reminded of the huge contributions of women.”

In June 2016, a series of signals were replaced with LGBT+ symbols as part of London’s Pride festival.

Most Read

Local News

Govt restructures Gibraltar Tourist Board after Covid-19 pandemic

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

On International Women’s Day, Gibraltar salutes women in frontline healthcare

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

Over 41,000 Covid vaccinations administered in Gibraltar, as programme enters final stages

Fri 5th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Signs of life dating to Mesolithic times found on country estate

8th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Morrisons in the UK pledges to switch to net zero British meat, eggs and veg in a decade

8th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Facemasks in class will not be mandatory due to pupil anxiety, minister says

8th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Monarchy in crisis after series of revelations by Meghan

8th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021