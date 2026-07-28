Rush starts her Commonwealth Games journey with 100m Hurdle

With Gibraltar Athletics' official online senior women's national records not listing the 100m hurdles, Ella Rush's personal best of 13.97 seconds was already considered a Gibraltar national record.

Her personal best time saw her among the slower athletes in her heat, although it still placed her midway in the overall standings across the two heptathlon heats.

Ella's debut as a Team Gibraltar athlete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games saw her line up against Jade O'Dowda (England), Sienna Macdonald (Canada), Mia Scerri (Australia), Niamh Emerson (England), Tori West (Australia), Katherine O'Connor (Northern Ireland) and Briana Stephenson (New Zealand) in what was considered the faster of the two heats.

Ranked 92nd in Europe and 138th in the world, Ella was no newcomer to competing under pressure, having won silver at the Southern Conference Championships earlier this year and previously ranked among the leading competitors at the World U20 Championships.

Having committed her international future to Gibraltar, she arrived in Glasgow as one of Team Gibraltar's strongest hopes for success.

Ella did not enjoy the start she might have wanted, finishing eighth in her heat in a time of 14.24 seconds. The performance earned her 945 points in the opening event, leaving her 13th overall among the 15 competitors after the first discipline of the heptathlon, although there was still a long way to go in the competition.

Heptathlon standings after the 100m hurdles

Pos Athlete Country Time Points

1 Sienna Macdonald CAN 12.99 1126

2 Jade O'Dowda ENG 13.32 1077

3 Katherine O'Connor NIR 13.54 1044

4 Tori West AUS 13.55 1043

5 Briana Stephenson NZL 13.67 1026

6 Anna McCauley NIR 13.70 1021

7 Ellen Barber ENG 13.74 1015

8 Hannah Blair CAN 13.93 988

9 Niamh Emerson ENG 14.03 974

10 Lucy Woodward JEY 14.05 971

11 Mia Scerri AUS 14.05 971

12 Allie Routledge SCO 14.20 950

13 Ella Rush GIB 14.24 945

14 Maddie Wilson NZL 14.28 939

15 Adele Mafogang Tenkeu CMR 14.80 868