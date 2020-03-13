Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

By Press Association
13th March 2020

By Emily Chudy, PA

School strikes led by climate activist Greta Thunberg have taken to Twitter rather than the streets due to coronavirus concerns.

Ahead of her usual weekly school strikes to raise awareness of climate change, the 17-year-old told her followers to avoid large gatherings and instead campaign online.

Hundreds of young demonstrators posted photos of themselves using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline to show they had missed school.

She tweeted: "In crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society."

Swedish activist Isabelle Axelsson posted a photo of herself holding a climate strike poster, saying: "In the face of the the novel coronavirus pandemic it is important that we all take care of ourselves and others and reduce risk.

"That is why I am joining the Fridays For Future digital strike."

Isabelle told the PA news agency: "Because many people are at risk from the Covid-19 disease it is important that we listen to the science and advice from experts and avoid big crowds that would increase risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

"Striking online for us is a way to still take part in our activism without putting ourselves and others at risk of getting sick."

She added: "It is important that we always continue to speak about the climate crisis no matter what, because the climate crisis will continue until we take proper action.

"We have to continue to put pressure on politicians and people in power."

Greta said on Twitter: "We young people are the least affected by this virus but it's essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society."

While some other countries including Italy have discouraged people meeting in large groups, the UK Government has not yet recommended avoiding crowds.

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson pledges UK’s ‘full support’ as Gibraltar prepares for rise in coronavirus cases

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt makes ‘difficult decisions’ to delay spread of virus

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain to enter state of emergency over coronavirus

13th March 2020

UK/Spain News
London marathon should be postponed, says charity chief

13th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain announces package to tackle 'tsunami' coronavirus impact

13th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Majority of school leaders surveyed want GCSEs scrapped or reformed

13th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020