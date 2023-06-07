Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Sports

GRGA 20th Anniversary Open Competition

By Stephen Ignacio
7th June 2023

It has been 20 years since Head Coach Sally Holmes hosted her first Competition in the sport of Rhythmic Gymnastics on the Rock. The GRGA has slowly over the years been growing steadily and is now one of the most established and successful sport in Gibraltar, having had a Rhythmic Gymnast represent Gibraltar under the Great Britain Flag at the 2012 Olympics and 5 gymnasts at the Commonwealth Games.
The GRGA have also had many Elite Gymnasts win at the prestigious British Championships, plus an overwhelming amount of medals won in the Andalucian Spanish Circuit.
The Gibraltar International Open Competition took place on Saturday, in which they have been commended for a sensational and very well organised competition and all our local Gymnasts have shined and once again made Gibraltar proud. With 300 gymnasts taking part and a crowd of 600 our gymnasts took to the carpet.
In the morning session we saw the following gymnasts competing:
Pre-Benjamin C Group (Imogen Grounsell, Lara Banbury, Sofia Gallagher, Sophie-May Tart, Layla Ouzani, Isabel Sicouri) were the first ones to compete and won 2nd place.
Krisanne Prescott competed Alevin Hoop and placed 12th.
Sienna Mena competed in Infantil Rope placed 4th.
Alyse Lombard Leira competed in Rope and paced 4th and Clubs and placed 5th in a very highly competitive section.
In the Junior Pre-Copa Category:
Sienna Zarb placed 1st for Ribbon and 1st for Hoop.
Jasmine Vaughan placed 8th for Ribbon and 5th for Hoop.
Lara Goulding placed 12th For Hoop.
Nora El Ouzani placed 9th for senior Hoop and 8th for Ribbon.

In the afternoon session, in the Junior Copa Category:
Chanel Trinidad placed 1st for Ribbon, 1st for ball and 5th for Hoop
Faith Guilliano placed 3rd for Ribbon and 4th for hoop, 2nd For Ball
In the Absoluto Senior Section:
Thea Cawthorn competed in the Junior Absoluto and placed 3rd for Clubs , 3rd for Ribbon,5th For Ball, , 5th for Hoop
Nyah Galia won 1st for Ribbon, 1st for Ball, 2nd for Hoop and 4th for Clubs.
Mie Alvarez won 2nd for Ball, 3rd for clubs , 4th for Ribbon, 3rd for Hoop

The GRGA have closed the competition season on a high note, and now they start preparing for the next season. We take this opportunity to thank all the coaches for their hard work and dedication to the Gymnasts and thank all family and friends for the continuous support and a big thank you to all the sponsors.

