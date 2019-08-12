Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GRGA at British Championships Bring Back Two Bronze Medals

By Stephen Ignacio
12th August 2019

The GRGA travelled to compete at the British National Championships held in Liverpool at the end of July.

Lili Murphy competed in the Under 10 Section and competed with three difference apparatus Freehand, Rope & Hoop. Lili ranked 3rd for Freehand, 5th for Rope and 8th for Hoop and with combined scores of the three routines she placed 5th overall.

Lili qualified for the finals for Freehand and Rope apparatus that took place on the Sunday. She placed 5th for Freehand and her impressive Rope performance won her BRONZE medal. She is the first individual gymnast from Gibraltar to medal .

The Gib Stars Group (Sienna Zarb, Faith Guilliano, Isabel Hillman, Alyse Lombard-Leiria and Jasmine Vaughan) competed in the Elite Espoir Section. They did a wonderful Freehand and ranked 8th and a marvellous Ball Routine that ranked them 8th, and both scores combined placed them 9th overall.

The Gib Gems Group (Nyah Galia, Lauren Garcia, Thea Cawthorn, Lili Murphy, Chanel Trinidad) also competed in the Elite Espoir Section, the Ball Routine had unfortunate drops and they ranked 9th, however their Freehand Routine was captivating which ranked 3rd and qualified them for the Finals in Freehand. Both scores combined placed them 5th overall.

On the finals on the Sunday, the Gib Gems did a sensational Freehand routine and won a very well deserved BRONZE medal.
Head Coach Sally Holmes, says that these Gymnast's have trained many long hours and is very proud of the their results, plus they have demonstrated what true sportsmanship is all about.
They all now have a well-deserved break.

Most Read

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
GRGA at British Championships Bring Back Two Bronze Medals

12th August 2019

Sports
Ayem joins St Joseph’s FC

12th August 2019

Sports
Europa win Pepe Reyes Cup

11th August 2019

Sports
‘Take a look around you. More children are playing football’ - Part four - Interview with GFA Technical Director and Head of Grassroots

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019