GRGA at British Championships Bring Back Two Bronze Medals

The GRGA travelled to compete at the British National Championships held in Liverpool at the end of July.

Lili Murphy competed in the Under 10 Section and competed with three difference apparatus Freehand, Rope & Hoop. Lili ranked 3rd for Freehand, 5th for Rope and 8th for Hoop and with combined scores of the three routines she placed 5th overall.

Lili qualified for the finals for Freehand and Rope apparatus that took place on the Sunday. She placed 5th for Freehand and her impressive Rope performance won her BRONZE medal. She is the first individual gymnast from Gibraltar to medal .

The Gib Stars Group (Sienna Zarb, Faith Guilliano, Isabel Hillman, Alyse Lombard-Leiria and Jasmine Vaughan) competed in the Elite Espoir Section. They did a wonderful Freehand and ranked 8th and a marvellous Ball Routine that ranked them 8th, and both scores combined placed them 9th overall.

The Gib Gems Group (Nyah Galia, Lauren Garcia, Thea Cawthorn, Lili Murphy, Chanel Trinidad) also competed in the Elite Espoir Section, the Ball Routine had unfortunate drops and they ranked 9th, however their Freehand Routine was captivating which ranked 3rd and qualified them for the Finals in Freehand. Both scores combined placed them 5th overall.

On the finals on the Sunday, the Gib Gems did a sensational Freehand routine and won a very well deserved BRONZE medal.

Head Coach Sally Holmes, says that these Gymnast's have trained many long hours and is very proud of the their results, plus they have demonstrated what true sportsmanship is all about.

They all now have a well-deserved break.