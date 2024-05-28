Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GRGA compete in Ceuta

By Stephen Ignacio
28th May 2024

The GRGA had an extended day of travel to compete in Ceuta.

All gymnasts delivered outstanding routines, showcasing their dedication and skill to this sport.

The Benjamin group (Lara Banbury, Sophie-May Tart, Thea-Mae Riley, Layla El Ouazani and Selma Bodner) competed in the freehand category, in a very strong category and won 1st place.

The newly formed Benjamin group Infantil Ball (Sienna Potter- Kelly, Sofia Pecino, Ayla Campbell, Georgia Smith, Layla El Ouazani) with a lovely clean ball routine won 3rd place.

Our youngest members of the competition team competed individuals in the Benjamin Pre-Copa Freehand Category.

Sophie-May Tart with a very expressive freehand routine won 1st place.

Lara Banbury with her elegant freehand routine won 3rd place.

In Alevin Pre Copa-Ball, Layla El Ouazani competed her third routine of the morning, and won 2nd place in her solo ball routine.

In the Infantil section, Pre-Copa with the Rope Apparatus Sienna Mena with her stunning rope routine won 3rd place.

Senior Copa Team

Senior Copa Rope Category Lara Goulding won 3rd place with her rope routine and teammate Nora El Ouazani competed in the Senior Copa Clubs Category and won 3rd overall.

As a team Gibraltar won 3rd overall.

In the Junior Copa Clubs Category, Jasmine Vaughan placed 4th overall and Sienna Zarb placed 5th overall.

In Junior Absolute Clubs Faith Guilliano competed a beautiful clubs routine and won 2nd place.

Faith Guilliano also competed in the Junior Base Hoop Category and placed 4th overall.

Moving on to the Senior Absolute Clubs Category, Chanel Trinidad placed 5th overall.

Senior Absolute Ball Category Mie Alvarez placed 4th overall.

Head Coach Sally Holmes expressed her immense satisfaction with the routines executed by all gymnasts, as they continue their rigorous training regime as they prepare for their final competition of the season scheduled to take place in Cadiz.

See print edition for more plus images/

Most Read

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Valmar win GABBA League

28th May 2024

Sports
Gibraltar beaten by Hungary in Continental Cup Final

28th May 2024

Sports
UEFA exceptionally agrees to the Gibraltar FA’s request to use the Europa Point Stadium for the 2024 Nations League and European club Competition qualifying matches

24th May 2024

Sports
Desoisa makes it into England team for Germany

22nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024