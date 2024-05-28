GRGA compete in Ceuta

The GRGA had an extended day of travel to compete in Ceuta.

All gymnasts delivered outstanding routines, showcasing their dedication and skill to this sport.

The Benjamin group (Lara Banbury, Sophie-May Tart, Thea-Mae Riley, Layla El Ouazani and Selma Bodner) competed in the freehand category, in a very strong category and won 1st place.

The newly formed Benjamin group Infantil Ball (Sienna Potter- Kelly, Sofia Pecino, Ayla Campbell, Georgia Smith, Layla El Ouazani) with a lovely clean ball routine won 3rd place.

Our youngest members of the competition team competed individuals in the Benjamin Pre-Copa Freehand Category.

Sophie-May Tart with a very expressive freehand routine won 1st place.

Lara Banbury with her elegant freehand routine won 3rd place.

In Alevin Pre Copa-Ball, Layla El Ouazani competed her third routine of the morning, and won 2nd place in her solo ball routine.

In the Infantil section, Pre-Copa with the Rope Apparatus Sienna Mena with her stunning rope routine won 3rd place.

Senior Copa Team

Senior Copa Rope Category Lara Goulding won 3rd place with her rope routine and teammate Nora El Ouazani competed in the Senior Copa Clubs Category and won 3rd overall.

As a team Gibraltar won 3rd overall.

In the Junior Copa Clubs Category, Jasmine Vaughan placed 4th overall and Sienna Zarb placed 5th overall.

In Junior Absolute Clubs Faith Guilliano competed a beautiful clubs routine and won 2nd place.

Faith Guilliano also competed in the Junior Base Hoop Category and placed 4th overall.

Moving on to the Senior Absolute Clubs Category, Chanel Trinidad placed 5th overall.

Senior Absolute Ball Category Mie Alvarez placed 4th overall.

Head Coach Sally Holmes expressed her immense satisfaction with the routines executed by all gymnasts, as they continue their rigorous training regime as they prepare for their final competition of the season scheduled to take place in Cadiz.

See print edition for more plus images/