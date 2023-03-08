GRGA Compete In Los Palacios, Sevilla

The GRGA continued another weekend away this time in the province of Sevilla, where they saw GRGA Gymnast’s competing in different categories.

Nyah Galia was the first of the GRGA Gymnasts to compete very early in the morning. She did a wonderful routine in the Base Category with Ribbon and scored 16.5.

Thea Cawthorn followed on with a great Ball Routine in the Base Category and scored 16.6.

In the afternoon session they saw Jasmine Vaughan compete in the Pre Copa Category with Ribbon and scored a marvellous 14.2 and Sienna Zarb competed in the Pre Copa Category with Hoop and scored an amazing 14.3

“We wish to thank coaches Sian Holmes, Pia Alvarez and Mie Alvarez for their time and dedication to the gymnasts.”

