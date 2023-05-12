Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Sports

GRGA Compete in Manilva and La Linea

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2023

With the Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions in full swing, Gibraltar continues on their very busy schedule and came back home with more medals from Manilva.
Krisanne Prescott in the Alvein C Hoop Category didn’t place podium on this occasion, nevertheless she continues to gain experience in this very difficult sport.
Sienna Mena competed just for the second time since she has started in the competition team in the Infantil Pre Copa Rope Category and her outstanding performance won her Gold Medal. Well done, Sienna.
Sienna Zarb in Category Junior Pre-Copa Hoop with another amazing performance won Gold and teammate Jasmine Vaughan followed with a Silver Medal.
Faith Guilliano competed in the Junior Copa Category Hoop and her great routine won a silver medal, Chanel Trinidad in the same category placed 4th overall.
Nyah Galia competed in Junior Base Ribbon Category and with a wonderful routine won Silver and Teammate Thea Cawthorn won bronze medal.
Faith Guilliano continued to compete in Junior Copa Category Ribbon and with a great and elegant performance won Gold.
Chanel Trinidad in the Junior Copa Category Ribbon did a vibrant routine won Silver.
Nora El Ouzani in the Senior Pre Copa-Ribbon Category also did a great performance and won Silver.
Lara Goulding in the Junior Copa Category Hoop placed 5th overall.
In the afternoon session, we saw the Benjamin C Group (Imogen Grounsell, Lara Banbury, Sofia Gallagher, Sophie-May Tart, Layla Ouzani, Isabel Sicouri) compete in freehand, and they won Silver.
At the end of the medal presentation, Sienna Zarb was awarded the title of Miss Character & Artistry.

La Linea - Sunday
Nyah Galia competed in the Senior Base Ribbon Category and in this very difficult category she placed 4th overall.
Thea Cawthorn closed the competition with an exhibition of her Clubs routine.
We congratulate all Gymnasts and Coaches for their hard work and amazing results.

More images in Monday 15th May's print edition

