GRGA Compete in San Martin Del Tesorillo

The GRGA had a very successful competition this weekend with the majority of our Gymnasts placing in the podium. There was a great vibrant atmosphere with thanks too many families supporting the event.

It was the first time for 3 new gymnasts competing for GRGA, Krisanne Prescott competed individual in the Alevin Pre-Copa Hoop and won Silver.

Sienna Mena for her first competition in Infantil C Freehand Category did a great routine that won her a Bronze.

Lara Goulding also in her first competition, competed in the Pre-Copa Hoop Category and placed seventh.

Alyse Lombard Leira competed in Infantil clubs section and won Bronze.

In the Junior Pre-Copa Hoop Category, Jasmine Vaughan did a remarkable routine and won Gold, and Sienna Zarb placed fourth.

In Junior Hoop Category, Chanel Trinidad also did an amazing routine that won her Gold and Faith Guilliano won Silver.

Thea Cawthorn competed in Junior Base with the ball and achieved Silver.

Nyah Galia competed in Senior Base with Ribbon and won Silver.

In the afternoon session, we saw the Benjamin C Group (Imogen Grounsell, Lara Banbury, Sofia Gallagher, Sophie-May Tart, Layla Ouzani, Isabel Sicouri) compete in freehand, and they won Bronze.

The GRGA gave “many thanks to all parents and coaches for continued support”