GRGA competed in Ceuta and Torremolinos
On Saturday 14th and 21st May the Gibraltar Rhythmic Gymnasts competed in Torremolinos and Ceuta in their Individual Copa competition, with more clubs coming from further afield to make this a very competitive and high standard competition.
Infantil Gymnasts Alyse Lombard-Leiria and Jasmine Vaughan competed as a team, with Alyse doing clubs and Jasmine Rope.
The Torremolinos competition saw girls place 4th and 5th respectively and 5th as a team.
They travelled to Ceuta the following weekend on the ferry to the much-awaited Ceuta competition.
Alyse Lombard-Leiria with her clubs in Infantil Copa placed 2nd overall, while jasmine Vaughan in Infantil Copa placed 2nd overall with her rope. Together as a team Alyse and Jasmine won Gold.
“The GRGA would like to thank coaches and parents for their continued support.”