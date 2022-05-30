GRGA shine at British Gymnastics Championships

The GRGA Junior Group formed by Nyah Galia, Thea Cawthorn, Chanel Trinidad, Faith Guilliano and Sienna Zarb did Gibraltar proud at the British Gymnastics Championships held at Telford International Training Centre, UK. This new formed group which have had merely 11 weeks of full training together as a group, captivated the audience during their performances especially with the ball routine.

On the Saturday they started the competition with phenomenal routines that placed them joint third for both Apparatus, (Rope and Ball) unfortunately competition rules state no joint wins were allowed, so all the judges scores were taken from execution points and added up with the GRGA missing third place by 0.005 and dropped them to fourth place.

On the Sunday they stepped up their performance, their routines were full of character, precision and risks with both routines achieving their best ever scores.

They placed fourth once again with a fantastic Rope Routine and ended the competition with a ball routine that captivated the audience and judges as they performed with passion, energy and enjoyment. Unfortunately, due to one drop which deducted them 0.5 points cost them the third place and placed fourth again.

“We are very pleased with these results, bearing in mind they have not had much training time together, yet managed to get these amazing scores. The dedication these young gymnasts have to this sport shines through and have once again made Gibraltar proud.

The GRGA would like to thank coaches and parents for all their support .” - GRGA

