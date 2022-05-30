Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GRGA shine at British Gymnastics Championships

By Guest Contributor
30th May 2022

The GRGA Junior Group formed by Nyah Galia, Thea Cawthorn, Chanel Trinidad, Faith Guilliano and Sienna Zarb did Gibraltar proud at the British Gymnastics Championships held at Telford International Training Centre, UK. This new formed group which have had merely 11 weeks of full training together as a group, captivated the audience during their performances especially with the ball routine.
On the Saturday they started the competition with phenomenal routines that placed them joint third for both Apparatus, (Rope and Ball) unfortunately competition rules state no joint wins were allowed, so all the judges scores were taken from execution points and added up with the GRGA missing third place by 0.005 and dropped them to fourth place.
On the Sunday they stepped up their performance, their routines were full of character, precision and risks with both routines achieving their best ever scores.
They placed fourth once again with a fantastic Rope Routine and ended the competition with a ball routine that captivated the audience and judges as they performed with passion, energy and enjoyment. Unfortunately, due to one drop which deducted them 0.5 points cost them the third place and placed fourth again.
“We are very pleased with these results, bearing in mind they have not had much training time together, yet managed to get these amazing scores. The dedication these young gymnasts have to this sport shines through and have once again made Gibraltar proud.
The GRGA would like to thank coaches and parents for all their support .” - GRGA

Most Read

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Fri 27th May, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spain protests to UK over Royal visit in June

Thu 26th May, 2022

Features

Gibraltarian named Top Model UK finalist

Wed 25th May, 2022

Local News

easyJet cancels Rock flight after UK airport software glitch

Fri 27th May, 2022

Local News

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Fri 20th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gib MTB riders took on challenging La Almoraima

30th May 2022

Sports
Labrador joins old teammates to win Andres Fuente Tournament

30th May 2022

Sports
Breezing away at the top of Gibraltar Cricket Premier League

30th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar hosts the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

30th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022