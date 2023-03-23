Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GRGA wins first gold of season

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd March 2023

The GRGA had a very busy schedule over the weekend as they travelled many kilometers to be able to compete at different locations.
On the Saturday, the GRGA had a very early start as they drove to Conil De La Frontera where we saw the individual categories perform.
The first Gymnast to compete from Gibraltar was Nyah Galia in the Base Juvenil Category. Nyah did a lovely ribbon routine and placed 6th.
Alyse Lombard-Leiria followed on in the Infantil Copa category and did a great rope routine and placed 12th.
Thea Cawthorn performed as an exhibition display with her clubs routine.
Mie Alvarez competed in the Senior Absoluto Section, with Hoop she placed 6th, Clubs she placed 6th and Ribbon placed 4th
In the afternoon session we saw Jasmine Vaughan in the Junior Pre-Copa Category with the ribbon apparatus and performed her best routine to date and achieved and placed 5th.
Sienna Zarb also competed in the Junior Pre-Copa Ribbon category and placed 10th.
Ronda
Another early start on the Sunday, and we saw the Benjamin B group (Imogen Grounsell, Lara Banbury, Sofia Gallagher, Sophie-May Tart, Layla Ouzani, Isabel Sicouri) competed in freehand, and they won their first Gold medal. Their faces were absolutely priceless when they were on the podium.
The Individuals Category followed on with Sienna Zarb also competing in the Pre-Copa Hoop category and did a lovely routine and placed 6th.
Jasmine Vaughan competed in the Pre-Copa category. Her Ribbon routine was beautiful and placed 7th.
It was the first competition as an individual for Nora El Ouzani, she competed in the Pre-Copa Senior Hoop Category, she was very nervous but once she started her routine, she did a lovely performance and placed 11th.
Thea Cawthorn competed in the Cadete Base 2008 category, and her strong ball performance gave her a very high score of 18.4 and placed 5th.
Nyah Galia, Kylie Gaivizo and Mie Alvarez all competed in the Senior Absoluto Category.
Nyah for the first time competing in this category won 3rd place for ball and 4th in hoop.
Mie won 3rd for clubs ,3rd for Hoop, 4th for ball, 4th for Ribbon.
Kylie won, 2nd for Ball ,2nd for Hoop, 2nd for clubs and 5th for Ribbon , she also scored 3 routines over 20.00
We wish to thank Head Coach Sally Holmes for her time dedicated to these Gymnasts and thank you to Coach Sian Holmes for coming to assist in Ronda. - GRGA

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest six in La Linea over Eastern Beach smuggling incident

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Local News

New lead in case of missing sailor Simon Parkes

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Important constitutional moment’ as Parliament legislates for Admiralty waters and naval base

Tue 21st Mar, 2023

Brexit

Cleverly says UK commitment to treaty ‘as strong as ever’ after meeting with CM

Tue 21st Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U16s celebrate victory against Kosovo as senior team sees De Barr missing from squad

23rd March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar netball sees return of visiting school teams to the Rock this weekend

23rd March 2023

Sports
Ju Jitsu course opened to all the Community

23rd March 2023

Sports
Grammarians grab win against Eagles in two-club-first division

23rd March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023