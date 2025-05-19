Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

A local couple donated two cold cots and funds to St Bernard’s Hospital maternity ward in honour of their stillborn son, Oliver Green, in the hope the specialist equipment will bring comfort to other families who experience such a devastating loss in future.

Jessica Acris and Jason Green’s son was born still on February 20 this year, a day before his due date.

When this happened, they realised that St Bernard’s Hospital does not have a cold cot - also known as a cuddle cot - which is a cooling device that helps preserve a baby’s body after a stillbirth.

The couple decided to start a GoFundMe page in the hope they would raise enough for one unit.

However, their story clearly touched the hearts of many on the Rock and in Wales, where Mr Green is from, and they raised over £10,000.

Joined by immediate family members and friends in the hospital garden, the couple handed the GHA two new cots and a cheque for over £8,000.

There to receive the donation was the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Director General of the GHA Kevin McGee, Medical Director Dr Mark Garcia, Director of Nursing Sandie Gracia and members of the Maternity ward.

Ms Acris told the Chronicle that the moment as evoked "mixed emotions: happy, grateful, sad."

"Everything that we're doing is all for him,” she said.

She added that she was extremely grateful for the generosity of the public and that the donation will help other parents at such a difficult time.

She hoped the cots would never have to be used.

After the presentation of the cots and the cheque, the family went to the maternity ward to have a private moment as the equipment was unboxed, complete with a plaque with their son’s name. In addition, they brought his tiny urn with them so he too could be part of that moment.

Before this, in the garden, Ms Arias-Vasquez thanked the family for the donation and said that the funds will be used within the maternity ward, with particular focus on the serenity room used by parents and family members.

She reiterated Ms Acris’s words and hoped the cots would never have to be used and will instead collect dust.

Mr McGee said: “Healthcare and maternity is normally a wonderful event, but occasionally we have a stillbirth, occasionally we have tragic events, and having these cuddle cots in place will just give us the ability for the bereaved parents to spend a little bit longer with their child.”

“When such a tragic event happens, it brings solace not just to the mum or dad, but to the wider family and grandparents as well.”

“So it's really important to us and it's something that will really help bereaved families.”

“We're immensely grateful to raise this level of funding. They've done a tremendous job.”

“They are a young couple, and we owe them a massive debt of gratitude.”