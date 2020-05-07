GSAC and Minister for Sport discuss future of sport

The Minister for Sports, Steven Linares together with GSLA’s CEO, Mr Reagan Lima held a virtual meeting with the Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council (GSAC) the first since the commencement of lockdown in Gibraltar and the closure of all sporting facilities.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore how Covid-19 had affected local sports and to share ideas on the gradual re-start of sports locally amongst other matters.

Following the meeting a consultation document will now be forwarded to Civil Contingencies for inclusion in The Government’s road map as part of the “Unlocking the Rock”.

Minister Linares said “It was great to meet with GSAC members to share ideas on how to gradually and safely unlock the non practice of our sports. I would like to personally thank all of them for their understanding, contributions and suggestions of responsible ways to mitigate the dangers that might have arisen due to Covid-19. It was a positive meeting throughout with plenty of ideas and input with the aim of safeguarding sports in general on the Rock.”