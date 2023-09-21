GSD candidate Youssef El Hana apologises after social media posts

GSD election candidate Youssef El Hana apologised on Thursday for social media posts spanning several years about what he described as “a complex international dispute”, a reference to Israel and Palestine.

In the posts, Mr El Hana had expressed support for the Palestinian cause in sometimes trenchant and derogatory language against Israel, something which has caused deep offence to many in Gibraltar’s Jewish community.

The posts resurfaced after Mr El Hana was confirmed as a candidate on the GSD slate, prompting him to post a statement on his social media in which he apologised for causing offence.

“I acknowledge that some of the language I used in the heat of the moment in some of those posts was intemperate and offensive,” he wrote.

“I want to sincerely apologise for the use of such language and for the offence I may have caused anyone.”

“In offering myself to the people of Gibraltar I wanted to make clear today that I recognise and regret my mistake.”

“I hope for the opportunity to demonstrate that I am dedicated to representing all segments of our community, regardless of their faiths or backgrounds, in an equitable and fair manner.”

“The Youssef you see before you today is the same Youssef as always.”

“I firmly stand by my track record of serving every individual in our community, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, or orientation, both now and in the future.”

“Over the past decade, my passion and involvement in various interfaith dialogues and cross-community projects in Gibraltar have given me a platform to make a positive impact on issues that are important to many Gibraltarians.”

“I take immense pride in these accomplishments and consider them an honour.”

“Those within our community who know me personally can attest to my character as an honest, transparent, and principled individual.”

“For those who have yet to get to know me, I eagerly look forward to meeting you, engaging in conversations, and showing you the kind of person I am.”

“Our core values of coexistence, diversity, and multiculturalism are what make our society the shining beacon it is today.”

“These are values I have championed and will continue to diligently work on to ensure that our collective future truly reflects Gibraltar in all its plurality.”