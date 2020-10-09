Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Local News

GSD committed to ‘massive’ investment in mental health care

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2020

The GSD reaffirmed its commitment to invest “massively” in mental health services, resources, support and structure as it sets to mark World Mental Health Day tomorrow.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said: “We went to the last election with a big plan of investment in mental health services.”

“Our commitment to carry out radical change and investment in that area continues.”

“The Covid-19 effect on our daily lives can only make it more likely that there will also be effects on mental well-being.”

“As a society we need to be alive to that and respond accordingly.”

“We all know someone who has needed or currently needs support from mental health services.”

“We need to be much more conscious of increasing awareness, resources and creating an integrated responsive structure to deliver care.”

“Our professionals need better support from the Government to achieve the necessary changes.”

The GSD said the continuing economic and social challenges caused by Covid-19 would also put strain on mental health services and Gibraltar needed to be ready for that.

“If there was a case for investment before Covid there is certainly a dire need to overhaul services now.”

Shadow Health Minister Elliott Phillips added: “Whilst the world grapples with the current health emergency this year's theme - ‘Mental Health for All’ - is even more significant.”

“The message must be loud and clear, mental health is [an] integral part of health care and for that to be reality there must be greater investment and greater access for all.”

