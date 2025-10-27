Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

GSD criticises lack of progress on health and care regulation 

Archive image of GSD MP Atrish Sanchez in Parliament.

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2025

The GSD has criticised the Government of Gibraltar for what it describes as a lack of progress in establishing an independent body to regulate the health and care sector. 

The statement follows comments made by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, which the GSD said appeared to be in response to its recent policy commitment on the issue. 

Mrs Arias Vasquez had confirmed that work is underway on legislation to establish a new regulatory authority for health and social care in Gibraltar, including the creation of a Commission on the Quality of Care. 

The Commission will operate as an independent body tasked with upholding standards, promoting accountability, and supporting care providers across Gibraltar. 

But the Opposition said that despite similar promises made by the minister’s predecessor, there had been no tangible progress in creating a regulatory body, with the Government admitting that the work is only “about halfway through” because of its wide-ranging complexity. 

The GSD said that after 14 years in office, this timeframe is unacceptable for what it described as a fundamental reform.  

It also questioned the absence of clear details on how the proposed body would be set up or operate. 

The party said that a future GSD Government would prioritise the creation of an independent health and care regulator, committing to implement it fully and efficiently. 

It added that the Minister forms part of the same GSLP–Liberal administration that has made similar promises in the past without delivering on them. 

The GSD said it would continue to press for the introduction of the regulatory body and would examine any eventual proposals to ensure they include the necessary provisions to function effectively. 

“This is about independently regulating the health and care sector,” said Atrish Sanchez, the Shadow Minister for Care.  

“It is also about building public confidence and trust, improving accountability, and not only improving the quality of care but supporting those who work extremely hard and under demanding circumstances to provide these services and care every single day.” 

“This is about our community, not politics.” 

“If the model developed is right for Gibraltar, improves the quality of care, and meets our community’s needs, we will, of course, support it.” 

“Our focus is, and will remain, on achieving real improvements for our people and for Gibraltar.” 

