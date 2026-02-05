GSD points to College building deterioration as Govt rejects criticism

The GSD has criticised the failure to manage the deteriorating condition of the Gibraltar College build, a statement which the Government has rejected.

The GSD pointed out that the College was promised a new building in the 2019 GSLP manifesto, and that plans were submitted in June 2023 subsequently approved for a mixed-use development, including the College, at the Cross of Sacrifice site.

The party outlined that four months later, the GSLP/Liberal manifesto included images of what the new College would look like, stating that it was scheduled to open no later than September 2025.

The GSD sai shortly after this, the community was informed that the location of the promised College would change and move to Europa.

The party said the Government now claims that the new College is “firmly on track”.

“It is difficult to see how this can be the case,” the GSD said.

In a statement, the GSD said that despite planning approval having been granted, and concerns raised during the planning process, there has been “very little visible progress at the site”.

“The reality is that the Europa site remains largely empty,” the GSD said.

“This inevitably raises the question of whether Government Ministers have even visited the site themselves, or whether ‘firmly on track’ is simply another phrase being used to mask further delay.”

The party said that at this point, claims of progress appear to exist only in statements, not on the ground, and “no amount of co-ordinated spin can hide that reality”.

“Nothing in the Government’s response to our press release on the state of the College of Further Education addresses its failure to manage the deteriorating condition of the building while delays to the promised new College continue,” Opposition MP Atrish Sanchez said.

“Instead, students, families and staff affected by the very poor state of the building are once again met with the familiar and predictable response of shifting blame back to the GSD, despite the fact that the GSLP has now been in power for over 14 years.”

“That approach no longer convinces anyone, particularly when clear commitments are simply not being met. Quite frankly, it is dismissive of those directly affected.”

In response the Government said the GSD’s statement confirm “their worrying inexperience and failure to understand how projects of this nature work”.

The Government described how building a new school includes design stages, not just contractors.

“They also seem to be, like one of the old, scratched vinyl records, stuck in repeating old arguments that have already been destroyed,” the Government said.

It added that the change in location from Devil’s Tower car park to Europa Point, a vacant, Government-owned plot, will mean the College will be ready and open sooner.

“The ability to amend plans in order to make this better and happen quicker is something to be praised and not criticised, but the GSD are just obsessed with criticising for the sake of it,” the Government said.

The Government said work has been ongoing on the new College for many months and detailed designs have been prepared in full consultation with the staff, specialist fit-out and equipment contractors have been engaged and will be in Gibraltar in the coming weeks to look at the needs for fixtures and fittings and specialist rooms.

“On the ground, despite the GSD’s disingenuous comments, site investigations have proceeded, with the methodologies now confirmed,” the Government said.

“Demolition preparation and ground works continue, delayed only because of the weather.”

“Retaining structures and piling will commence shortly, weather permitting.”

“Utility suppliers have been on site and designs for these have proceeded, the Ministry of Transport has resolved traffic and parking issues, and there is an active archaeological watching brief in place.”

The Government added that the Design Team and College meet regularly for project updates, and the Minister for Education chairs stakeholder meetings at least once a month, the last one having taken place last Friday.

Any accusation of lack of progress in this project is in “the GSD’s imagination”, the Government said, adding that the GSD were "clutching at straws" in the face of the Government's "unequalled record in education."

The Government said the new College will deliver an incredible facility for learners in a wide variety of subjects, including for 16 plus and for adults, with opportunities for expansion into new areas.

It will include workshops, catering facilities, a sensory room and a learning support facility (LSF), as well as chill out study areas and a landscaped terrace.

The Government called the GSD’s concern with the College’s condition “disingenuous”, adding that it had expanded course offerings, improved access to further and adult education, and strengthened partnerships between the College and local industry, providing opportunities that simply did not previously exist.

“It is easy for the Opposition to issue press statements from the sidelines, but it takes genuine commitment, strategic planning, and investment to transform education for future generations,” the Government said.

“The GSD might prefer to deny this progress, but teachers, students, and families are already seeing the benefits of a Government that acts rather than just talks.”

The Government also pointed to the GSD’s “poor record in education when in office”.

“I have often said that the Gibraltar College is the educational institution in Gibraltar with the greatest potential, and it is exactly that,” Minister for Education Dr John Cortes said.

“It will increasingly serve a function in the community which will go well beyond its walls. The new College is not a promise; it is a project in motion. The work is happening, the staff are engaged, and the students know that their new home for learning is on its way.”

“The GSD might choose not to see it, but the people of Gibraltar will. The facts are clear: while the GSD issues statements, the GSLP Liberal Government continues to build the future, and no amount of negative chatter can take away the reality of this project.”