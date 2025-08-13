GSD points to ‘deep concern’ over Dr Giraldi Home move 

The Gibraltar Government’s plan to relocate residents from Dr Giraldi Home to the Tangier Views site has “sparked deep concern” among service users, families and disability groups who feel they have been “presented with a fait accompli”, the Opposition said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the GSD said the change had been announced without prior meaningful consultation, adding that campaigners, users and the Opposition had for years called on the Government to address an urgent need for larger, modern facilities as St Bernadette’s reached full capacity.

It was also acknowledged, the GSD said, that the Dr Giraldi Home required a “more appropriate, updated” facility that designed around the needs and voices of its users.

Alongside the lack of consultation, the Opposition also bemoaned an absence of detail about the “long-promised but still undelivered” new St Bernadette’s Centre, a key commitment in the GSLP’s manifesto.

It said despite 14 years in office, the Government’s was offering only “a temporary fix, with no start date, no clear location, and no indication of when the first brick will be laid for the promised new centre.”

It pointed a similar situation with St Martin’s School, which was “built too small from the outset” and has now required “yet another temporary arrangement” at the old Strength Factory site whilst an extension is built to the new St Martin’s to address the ongoing capacity issues.

“People are frustrated and rightly so,” the GSD said.

“They see a government reacting instead of planning ahead.”

“What Gibraltar needs is not another stopgap but a well-thought-out plan which has services users and families at its core in a real process of consultation which produces a long-term plan for the next generation.”

In this year’s Budget speech, Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez revealed that service users on the first floor of the Dr Giraldi Home will be moved to a refurbished building next to Tangier Views, while Tangier Views itself is also upgraded.

The vacated space at Dr Giraldi would then be used to expand St Bernadette’s.

But the Government had already funded feasibility studies and surveyors’ reports before speaking meaningfully with those affected, the GSD said, noting that a ‘town hall’ meeting set to take place tomorrow was called on July 25, and that many who “could or could one day need” the services had not been invited.

The decision thus appeared as a fait accompli without any real intention of entering meaningful dialogue with families and service users, the Opposition added.

Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez, said: “It is imperative that service users and their families are consulted throughout the process before announcements are made, not after.”

“Consulting after the fact is not genuine consultation.”

“It leaves people feeling uneasy and with little control over their future.”

“People have a right to make decisions about their own lives and where they live.”

“These conversations must happen when decisions are being shaped, not once they have been announced.”

“A decision as crucial as this should never be taken without the full and direct participation of the people most affected.”

“This is the very essence of ‘Nothing about us, without us.’ “

“The way the Government has handled this falls short, and it is unsurprising that it has caused great unease among service users and families.”

“Beyond this the Government needs to be more open as to how it intends to deliver plans for a new St Bernadette’s to allay concerns of families.”

“The message from those affected is clear: temporary solutions and after-the-fact meetings are not enough and frankly, an insult.”

“Service users and families deserve transparency, respect, and a seat at the table from day one.”