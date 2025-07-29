Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD raises alarm over ‘elective surgery chaos’ at St Bernard’s Hospital

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2025

The GSD raised concerns on Tuesday about ongoing staffing shortages and limited bed availability at St Bernard’s Hospital, which it said was leading to cancellations of elective surgeries and affecting overall services at the Gibraltar Health Authority.

According to the GSD, various surgical procedures scheduled in recent days have been cancelled and will now need to be rescheduled due to a “critical” shortage of available beds and unfilled staff vacancies.

The Opposition pointed to repeated Government assurances that bed shortages were no longer an issue, including a recent statement in Parliament from the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, who said that ring-fenced orthopaedic beds had helped protect surgical throughput and that cancellations due to bed shortages were a thing of the past.

The GSD said that statement did not acknowledge other ongoing issues affecting elective procedures, adding the minister was seeking to “minimise the severity of the situation and deflect from the realities on the ground”.

It also noted that the cancellation of surgeries may be linked to staffing issues within the Theatre Services Sterile Unit, despite the Government investing approximately £1 million in the unit’s upgrade in May 2023.

The Government had said that investment would ensure surgery cancellations attributable to “failed decontamination procedures would be a thing of the past”.

Shadow Minister for Health, Joelle Ladislaus, said: “Even though we have been saying that there are staffing issues at the GHA, and that assertion has been evidenced by GHA staff taking industrial action, most notably at a demonstration last month, it still seems that the Minister for Health continues to refuse to listen to those on the ground.”

“The latest spate of surgical cancellations appears to have been due to staffing issues at the Theatre Services Sterile Unit and may have been avoided if vacancies weren’t left unfilled for so long.”

“Citing worldwide shortages of healthcare workers only goes so far in explaining the issues being faced by the GHA.”

“There are factors which are worsening the situation, such as lengthy periods of delay to fill vacancies because of unnecessarily bureaucratic processes; staff burnout due to the excessive expectations placed on them because services expand rapidly without carrying out proper risk assessments as to their viability; and a failure to listen to staff on the ground as to what is needed.”

Ms Ladislaus added that completing the skill mix review could help identify where staffing gaps exist and inform a more effective response.

“Even though the minister denies this to be the case, from the information that we continue to receive, there does seem to be a very limited availability of beds within St Bernard’s Hospital, and persistent bed management issues, and so the question must again be asked, why do these issues continue to arise?”

“Until these problems are addressed the situation at St Bernard’s Hospital will inevitably continue to deteriorate.”

Most Read

Local News

Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Features

The Hidden Histories of el Patio Carreras

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Local News

Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez hails ‘historic’ Gib agreement, defends his government’s record

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFRS purchases specialised aerial ladder platform

29th July 2025

Local News
Unite and Morrisons agree on pay differentials for skilled trades

29th July 2025

Local News
Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

29th July 2025

Local News
Changes in the Gibraltar Methodist Circuit

29th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025