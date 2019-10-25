Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

GSD reacts to power outage

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2019

The GSD has called on the Government to reassure the public that everything is being done to mitigate any further widespread power outages.

The GSD was reacting to a string of power cuts across Gibraltar in recent weeks, the latest of which was experienced on Wednesday.

In a statement the party said: “In relation to this weeks’ outage and whilst it is appreciated that issues may arise from time to time in the testing of the new power station, outages of this extent cause significant disruption to our community, our businesses and our homes.”

“This outage was one of several significant and widespread long outages, previous instances have cited different reasons for the problem and it is important for our community to be reassured that everything is being done at all levels to mitigate further extensive outages.”

GSD MP Elliott Phillips said: “Planning and the putting into place of contingencies to mitigate the extent of the widespread disruption must go hand in hand with the essential works that are required by the testing of the new power station.”

“Our community was promised a resilient and 21st century response to historic power outages that have plagued our community for years.”

“Our community is calling for reassurance that everything is being done to mitigate further outages particularly those which have widespread and significant effect on distribution and our community and it’s businesses”

