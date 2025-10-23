Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GSD renews call for independent health and care regulator following Ombudsman report

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The GSD has reaffirmed its commitment to establishing an independent regulatory body for health and care services in Gibraltar, following the publication of the Ombudsman’s Annual Report 2024.

The party stated that the creation of a regulator tailored specifically to Gibraltar’s needs is long overdue. It believes the body should have the authority to proactively monitor, inspect and uphold care standards, ensuring that services remain safe, effective, supportive and responsive to the community.

The Ombudsman’s report highlighted a case involving complaints about an individual’s experience across multiple healthcare settings, including the Gibraltar Health Authority, Elderly Residential Services, and Ocean Views. The findings pointed to serious failings in both the care provided and in the handling of the complaints, and included several recommendations. The GSD extended its sympathies to the family and those affected.

While the GSD did not comment on the details of the case, it said the report reinforces the need for timely complaint responses, stronger accountability and continuous improvement.
The party also emphasised that while Gibraltar’s health and care professionals work under challenging conditions, they would benefit from the support of an independent structure to help maintain standards and build public trust.

Shadow Minister for Care, Atrish Sanchez, said: “This has been a longstanding GSD commitment. We are often asked what changes we would make and prioritise if elected to Government, and the creation of an independent regulator for health and care services, tailored to Gibraltar’s needs, is one of them.”

“This would not only help those who rely on these services but also those delivering care, who do valuable work every single day.”

“It would provide a structure that strengthens quality, ensures accountability and supports professionals in delivering the highest possible standards within positive and effective working environments.”

“It would be a positive and forward-looking step for Gibraltar, and one that we are committed to delivering.”

