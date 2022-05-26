GSD says A&E ‘at breaking point’

The GSD on Thursday warned that reports it had received suggested the Accident and Emergency Department St Bernard’s Hospital “is at breaking point”.

In a press statement, the party said it had received reports of serious concerns being expressed by medical and nursing teams as to “unsupported and unsafe working practices” in a “woefully understaffed” department.

The GSD described how sickness levels and morale were “at an all-time low” and said this was compounded by “inaction and inability” by management to deal with the department.

“The Government must stop hiding behind the GHA's senior management which has done little but to issue sound bites,” the GSD said.

The party added the Government must reassure the public that they are aware of the “crisis in healthcare provision” and that every effort is being made to restore confidence in the GHA by the provision of appropriate resources.

"During the pandemic will held up our front-line health care workers as heroes,” Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips, said.

“We cannot, as we move forward to restore our health service, abandon them now.”

“Our healthcare professionals need our support so that they can do what they do best namely, provide care. I fear that without support the delivery of care and patient safety will be significantly impacted."

But the GSD’s statement drew a swift response from the GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, who said the GHA would never operate services that were unsafe.

Prof Geoghegan nontheless recognised that the A&E service is currently down in numbers, adding a consultant had been appointed to bolster staff but dropped out at the last minute.