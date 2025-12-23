GSD says Chief Minister should resign

The GSD on Tuesday said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo should resign and call a general election, adding criticism in the McGrail Inquiry made his position untenable.

The Opposition described the report by Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw as “a damning verdict” on Mr Picardo’s behaviour.

It said too that other Government ministers should consider their position too.

“Each minister now needs to consider whether he or she should, in good conscience, continue to support Mr Picardo,” the GSD said in a statement last night.

“If they do, then that, in itself, will be a stark message to the electorate of what they now each represent.”

The Opposition said a ministerial statement by Mr Picardo, who said the Inquiry report vindicated the Government’s position, was “customary spin”.

“This is so far from the truth as to be a total repackaging of a report that can be read by people themselves now,” the GSD said.

“It is frankly shocking that Mr Picardo should double-down on what is a scathing report on his conduct with a presentation full of half-truths, twists and spin.”

“It is a travesty of the truth for the Chief Minister to have undertaken his broadcast on that basis and it speaks volumes about his contempt for the truth and desire to erect an immediate false narrative as a smokescreen.”

“It also is massively disrespectful of people and shows that his contrite image today was nothing more than a mirage.”

The GSD highlighted Sir Peter Openshaw’s finding that the Chief Minister had attempted “grossly improper” interference in a live police investigation.

It pointed too to “very grave findings” in the report that Mr Picardo acted with “gross impropriety”, improperly disclosed confidential information and “deliberately and cynically…misled” the Police Authority.

The GSD highlighted too the chairman’s finding that Mr Picardo compromised the independence of the Gibraltar Police Authority and that he was “sinister” in using processes to bring about the dismissal of the former Commissioner of Police “for reasons of his own.”

It noted too the report’s conclusion that Mr Picardo had was “severely criticised” for not respecting proper boundaries of behaviour on conflicts of interest and for involving himself in discussions with lawyers of a suspect and seeking to assist that person.

“For months before the last general election Mr Picardo repeatedly said he would be exonerated by the Inquiry and that, in his own words, it would get to ‘the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth’,” said Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition.

“Far from exoneration he has been deeply criticised for his conduct.”

“There is now no hiding place and this fresh misconduct is layered over previous excesses.”

“Mr Picardo was clearly breaking so many rules and effectively seeking to interfere with a criminal investigation that his position is now untenable.”

“If this report emerged in the United Kingdom a UK minister would be compelled to resign.”

The GSD said the criticisms of the Chef Minister followed the “shocking behaviour” of the GSLP Government towards the former Principal Auditor.

“Once again it shows a Chief Minister and a GSLP out of control and having no regard for constitutional or democratic governance boundaries,” the party added.

“It is now evident what was behind the attempt to provide minimal time for the Opposition to read this report while giving himself a full 46 days to prepare the inevitable damage limitation exercise in overdrive they have already embarked on.”

“This has been compounded by the restriction that was placed on the Leader of the Opposition that he could not share the contents of the report with GSD MPs till publication.”

The GSD said it would have more to say the Inquiry and its recommendations.

“But already it is obvious that we are facing an unprecedented situation of a Chief Minister seriously criticised by the Inquiry he himself convened,” it added.

“The recommendations themselves vindicate the long-standing criticisms levied against Mr Picardo and his Government the calls for massive reform of governance and conflicts of interest controls.”

Mr Azopardi will exercise his right of reply to the Chief Minister on GBC on Christmas Eve at 8.30pm.