GSD says criticism of Bassadone deal was aimed at Govt, apologises to company ‘if this was misunderstood’

The GSD has apologised to the Bassadone Automotive Group following statements issued by the party criticising the Government’s decision to rent office space in one of the group’s properties in Queensway.

The GSD said its criticism was directed at the Government over value-for-money concerns and not at Bassadone companies.

The GSD’s apology was posted on its website and social media on Christmas eve.

“On 9 and 11 December 2024 we published two news items on our website and posts on our social media accounts in which we referred to an agreement entered into by the Government and Bassadone Industrial World Limited [BIWL], a company within the Bassadone Automotive Group of companies [BAG],” the statement reads.

“Our publications raised questions about the agreement.”

“We confirm that we do not accuse either of those entities of any wrongdoing whatsoever and take this opportunity to clarify the position and apologise to BAG and BIWL if this was misunderstood.”

“As we have repeated in a number of press statements the points that we have made have been directed at the Government given the value for money concerns for the taxpayer of this deal and the answers which were given by the Chief Minister in Parliament.”