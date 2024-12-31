Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says criticism of Bassadone deal was aimed at Govt, apologises to company ‘if this was misunderstood’

GSD Headquarters. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2024

The GSD has apologised to the Bassadone Automotive Group following statements issued by the party criticising the Government’s decision to rent office space in one of the group’s properties in Queensway.

The GSD said its criticism was directed at the Government over value-for-money concerns and not at Bassadone companies.

The GSD’s apology was posted on its website and social media on Christmas eve.

“On 9 and 11 December 2024 we published two news items on our website and posts on our social media accounts in which we referred to an agreement entered into by the Government and Bassadone Industrial World Limited [BIWL], a company within the Bassadone Automotive Group of companies [BAG],” the statement reads.

“Our publications raised questions about the agreement.”

“We confirm that we do not accuse either of those entities of any wrongdoing whatsoever and take this opportunity to clarify the position and apologise to BAG and BIWL if this was misunderstood.”

“As we have repeated in a number of press statements the points that we have made have been directed at the Government given the value for money concerns for the taxpayer of this deal and the answers which were given by the Chief Minister in Parliament.”

Most Read

Brexit

La Linea judge takes preliminary steps in complaint over border interim measures

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Local News

Stadium bar owner challenges Govt over termination notice

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Local News

No.6 pushes back after Albares raises sovereignty and environmental concerns over Eastside development

Mon 23rd Dec, 2024

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

31st December 2024

Local News
Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison appointed MBE in New Year Honours List

30th December 2024

Local News
Stadium bar owner challenges Govt over termination notice

30th December 2024

Local News
No.6 pushes back after Albares raises sovereignty and environmental concerns over Eastside development

23rd December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024