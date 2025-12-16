Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says Inquiry report must be published ‘immediately and by Monday’

Archive image of Keith Azopardi. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th December 2025

The GSD said on Tuesday that the McGrail Inquiry report should be published “immediately and by Monday”, assuming an inquest that has further delayed its release concludes by Friday.

The Gibraltar Government said on Monday that the report would now be published next week after the Deputy Coroner, Karl Tonna, raised concerns about its potential impact the ongoing jury inquest.

The report had been due to be published on December 5 but was pushed back to this week after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo underwent emergency eye surgery for a detached retina.

Mr Picardo, who wanted to be available to address reactions to the report, expects to be sufficiently recovered by the end of this week.

But the ongoing inquest into the deaths at sea of two Spanish nationals in a collision involving an RGP patrol boat centres on an incident that figured prominently in the McGrail Inquiry hearings.

The concern was that the release of the Inquiry’s findings or opinions on these events could result in the jury being “improperly influenced by any such external assessment”, the Government said on Monday.

But while the Opposition acknowledged the ongoing inquest, it said there should be no further delay once proceedings were concluded.

“It should not now be held back for any other reason,” the Opposition said.

“Leaving it till later next week will take the publication so close to Christmas as to effectively be an attempt by the Government to bury this into the Christmas break.”

“Given that they have had it for six weeks already that would be outrageous and counterproductive to the public interest given the very serious issues that were at stake.”

“The holding back of the Report so that Mr Picardo could be available to respond from 5 December 2025 was no more than the GSLP Government acting in accordance with its own self-serving interests and not the public interest.”

“Was there no other Minister who was able to do an interview on the subject given that the Government of Gibraltar were core participants?”

The GSD said too it was “increasingly untenable” for the Government to resist disclosing the embargoed copy to the Leader of the Opposition “immediately”, especially given GBC and the Chronicle have had it for nearly two weeks.

“Hanging on to the Report for dear life can only be because they are so worried about its contents,” said the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi.

“By next Monday the GSLP Government will have had the report for nearly seven weeks and GBC and the Chronicle almost three weeks.”

“How is it reasonable to provide an embargoed copy to the main press for weeks but withhold it from the Opposition?”

“It is no more than naked party-political interest and the GSLP leadership and leadership contenders need to justify that.”

“This is a Government that is running scared from publication, still acting in a self-serving way and trying to massage all aspects of the presentation of the report.”

“The public will see through all that when the time comes.”

Most Read

Local News

More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

New restaurant proposed at ICC Irish Town entrance

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Inquest hears witness statement from RHIB survivor 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

RSM Gibraltar hosts University of Cadiz students

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nicky Guerrero sworn in as Gibraltar’s 21st Mayor, 70 years on

16th December 2025

Local News
Collision survivor thought ‘I was dead’ after RGP vessel ‘tried to ram us with saw’, court hears

16th December 2025

Local News
Gibraltar holds first conference on disability

16th December 2025

Local News
Shadow Europe Minister hears first-hand from Gibraltar’s gaming industry on UK tax concerns 

16th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025