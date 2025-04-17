GSD says new Principal Auditor faces ‘Herculean task’

Gibraltar’s new Principal Auditor faces “a Herculean task” in completing outstanding audits of Government accounts, the GSD said on Thursday, adding “accountability delayed is accountability denied”.

The Opposition was reacting to new of the appointment of Phil Sharman, the former Director at the UK Audit Commission, as the Gibraltar Government’s Principal Auditor following the retirement of Tony Sacramento.

Mr Sharman will take up the post on June 1 for an initial term of three years following his appointment by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, on the advice of the Specified Appointments Commission and in accordance with the 2006 Gibraltar Constitution Order.

“The role of the Principal Auditor is a vital one in assisting Parliament in scrutinising public finances and holding Government to account,” said Roy Clinton, the Shadow Minister for Public Finance.

“This GSLP/Liberal Government is far from being committed to concepts such as ‘value for money’ and ‘transparency in the use of public funds’.”

“The proof being delivered by the retiring Principal Auditor Mr Tony Sacramento in his reports for 2017 and 2018 delivered in January last year.”

“The public rightly reacted with horror at the wanton waste and abuse exposed in those reports.”

“We wish Mr Sacramento all the best on his well-earned retirement with the thanks of HM Opposition and the people of Gibraltar for having professionally executed his role without fear.”

“Mr Sharman faces a Herculean task in completing the audits of the six years of outstanding Gibraltar Government accounts but assure him, and the staff of the Gibraltar Audit Office, of the support of the GSD whether in Government or Opposition.”

Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, said: “Being Principal Auditor is not an easy job.”

“We are thankful for the efforts of Mr Sacramento over so many years and wish him well in retirement.”

“As the last Principal Auditor’s reports have made clear there is a huge backlog in reporting which in large part has been created by the GSLP Government obstructing the conclusion of the reports.”

“Part of the task of this new Principal Auditor will be to deliver timely accountability of Government finances because accountability delayed is accountability denied to the people of Gibraltar.”

“It is clear that there are plenty of examples of waste, abuse and mismanagement that need to be dealt with and brought into light in a much more contemporaneous way.”