Tue 24th Sep, 2019

Local News

GSD selects election candidates

By Cristina Cavilla
23rd September 2019

The GSD has selected its line-up for the forthcoming general election, with five changes from its 2015 slate of candidates.
At the close of an Executive meeting on Monday night, party Leader Keith Azopardi said he was delighted to be leading what he described as “this strong team” into the election on October 17.
The line-up includes former Deputy Leader Damon Bossino who returns to front line politics having stood down in 2015 for family and professional reasons.
Additionally former Leader Daniel Feetham, who topped the GSD vote at the 2015 election, will stand again as will current GSD MPs Elliott Phillips, Roy Clinton, Trevor Hammond and Edwin Reyes.
Barrister Joelle Wahnon-Ladislaus, businessman Orlando Yeats and party chairman Freddie Ballester complete the slate of ten.
The party will confirm this slate at a press conference on Tuesday before registering all candidates at Parliament on Wednesday.

INDEPENDENT SIGNS UP

A new independent candidate has joined the ranks, with the deadline for the registering of candidates being noon on Thursday, September 26.
Independent candidate and environmentalist JC Pons will formally put his name in the ring today. Together Gibraltar’s ten candidates will also sign the nomination papers in Parliament today.
The GSLP and the GSD candidates will follow on Wednesday.

EDITOR’s NOTE: An earlier version of this article stated wrongly that the deadline for the registration of candidates was Wednesday September 25. It is, in fact, noon on Thursday September 26, and this has been corrected in the copy.

