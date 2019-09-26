GSD slate ‘ready for Brexit’ as candidates sign up for election
The GSD’s slate of electoral candidates completed the formalities of signing up for the election as party Leader Keith Azopardi said this team had the “strength and depth” to handle the Brexit issue. This comes as the team-of-ten led by Mr Azopardi and including Daniel Feetham, Elliott Phillips, Roy Clinton, Damon Bossino, Joelle Wahnon-Ladislaus, Edwin...
