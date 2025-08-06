GSD to restart districts campaign at the Piazza on August 9

The GSD will hold an outreach event at the Piazza on Saturday August 9, from 11am to 2pm, as part of its ongoing districts campaign.

The event forms part of a broader initiative to engage directly with the public ahead of the next general election.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “This is a really serious moment in Gibraltar politics. The Principal Auditor’s latest report has uncovered a scandalous catalogue of practices.”

“Instead of accepting the need for reform the GSLP Government has launched into an unconstitutional and vicious rampage against the Auditor.”

“There is plenty that has happened since the last election that has shone a bright light on this Government’s practices and unfortunately there is probably more to come.”

“This is now a Government that has lost its way. It is obvious things will not change until they leave office.”

Mr Azopardi said the GSD would continue to campaign for reform, accountability, and against waste and abuse.

“We are ramping up our outreach as we have done over the last few years and Saturday marks the start of a rolling campaign of outreach that will see us visit every district in Gibraltar in coming months and before the next election,” he said.

“Come down and discuss your concerns with us so that we can achieve the changes that you need.”