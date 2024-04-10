Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD welcomes new specialist Paediatric Support Workers

GSD Headquarters. Pic by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2024

The GSD has welcomed the recent introduction of five new Senior Paediatric Support Workers at Children’s Health Centre, adding these much-needed specialists have been long awaited.

The party said it hopes these workers will make a significant difference, in particular, to children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and their families.

“There has long been a shortfall in the provision by the GHA of services for children with an ADHD or ASD diagnosis, or those suspected of having either of these disorders, which often leads to understandable frustration for parents and carers, as they watch them suffer the consequences of long delays and a lack of therapeutic support,” Shadow Minister for Health, Joelle Ladislaus MP said.

“Early intervention and support are crucial to the development of children who suffer from these disorders and will go a long way to ensuring a better quality of life for them now, and in future.

“As a person with ADHD, and having been diagnosed privately as an adult, I can only hope that this initiative will result in less children falling through the cracks and struggling for most of their lives, only to be diagnosed in later life, having missed out on all the benefits that specialised support in their developmentally crucial years would have afforded them.”

“This is a step in the right direction, and we now look forward to welcoming similar initiatives for the provision and improvement of adult services relating to ADHD and ASD, where there is a significant need and a serious lack of provision of services and lack of support.”

“I have personally offered my assistance to the Hon. Minister for Health, in particular in the development of a pathway for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults, and I now reiterate that.”

Following this statement, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said moving forward she will be working with Ms Ladislaus.

“I was very pleased to read the statement issued by the GSD this morning further to our announcement that we have employed five new Senior Paediatric Support Workers at the GHA as a fundamental step in our neurodevelopmental strategy,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

“I welcome Ms Ladislaus’ support in working with us on this pathway, particularly to support and indeed detect those with ASD/ADHD, and I welcome the tone of her statement.”

“Ms Ladislaus and I have been in touch directly on this and have agreed to work together on this and de-politicise this issue.”

“It is only right and proper that we work together to achieve the best possible neurodevelopmental strategy both for children and adults.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Operation Delhi: A brave search for truth, or a fiction?

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

Albares slams Schinas’ ‘very unfortunate’ comments on Gibraltar treaty talks

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Local News

Safer access to St Martin’s School

Tue 9th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
City taxi service ‘shames Gibraltar’, Chamber says

10th April 2024

Local News
Former employees report fraud over contract termination

10th April 2024

Local News
RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

10th April 2024

Local News
Ministry plans ‘significant’ health and care restructure

10th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024