Mon 12th Aug, 2024

GSD’s Ladislaus points to ‘shortcomings’ in mental health survey

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2024

The GSD’s shadow minister for health, Joelle Ladislaus, has pointed to “shortcomings” in the design of the mental health survey announced last week.

The anonymous survey is aimed at those people who are living with or have had mental health issues in the past, and serves to better understand the effects of mental health stigma.

Mrs Ladislaus welcomed the survey but said shortcomings in the data-gathering process may affect the reliability, participation in or depth of the information that is collated.

The public can take part in the survey online via: https://forms.office.com/e/vJJgDuAaZn

Public Health Gibraltar said responses will be included with other data to form a long-term anti-stigma mental health campaign for Gibraltar

But in a press statement, the GSD said it appreciates that data gathering is essential to improve services and the quality of life of individuals who suffer from mental health issues within the local community, and to safeguard the human rights of those individuals.

“Basic human rights, such as equality of opportunities in employment, fair and equitable treatment in social situations and acceptance of individuals for their own selves and not judgment due to their mental health issues will only be achievable when the stigma surrounding mental health is removed and replaced with compassion and genuine understanding,” Mrs Ladislaus said.

“The initiative behind the survey and indeed the campaign to break down barriers experienced by those with mental health problems is very welcome, but the survey will not achieve the intended data collection if it is not presented to the public in a way that is accessible, inoffensive, relevant and clear.”

“Consequently, the current, questionable content of the survey may not generate sufficient participation, nor inspire the confidence of the public.”

“Indeed a number of negatives as to the content of the questionnaire have been emphasised by members of the public who have had sight of the survey but either been unwilling to engage, or unable to due to technical issues.”

“If the campaign to destigmatise mental health and generating sufficient public engagement to produce a useful bank of information to inform the improvement of mental health services are the aims, we would urge the Government to reconsider the content and format of the questionnaire, and its dissemination, lest the survey should be considered mere lip service, which is how many unfortunately feel.”

The party added that the stigma that surrounds mental health is further exacerbated by the small size of local community and “compounded by the issues that are unfortunately still being experienced by many service users seeking treatment for mental health issues in Gibraltar”.

