GSLA and PAAMOA combine to keep seniors and vulnerables fit

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA), led by Michelle Turner

Sports Development and Training Officer at the GSLA have launched a programme which hopes to ensure that its seniors and most vulnerable adults have the opportunity to exercise and keep mobile and active during this period of lock down.

Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA) working alongside the GSLA have introduced a programme where instructors are leading specialist exercise sessions for seniors of different ages and abilities on line.

The following is the information on instructors and their exercise sessions provided by the GSLA.

Michelle Turner - RSA Exercise to Music, Chair Exercise for seniors and British Cardiac Rehabilitation Association Level 4 Exercise Instructor is leading Mat Pilates every Monday, Chair and strengthening exercises every Wednesday, Home based cardio sessions every Friday, all classes are aimed at mature older adults and aim to start live at 5pm. Don't worry if you cannot make live time, videos will be left on line for a week. Please send Michelle a Whats App message on 54592000 or a Face book message and she will advise which sessions she feels are most suitable for you. The actual Facebook site is Hot flushes 40+ exercise and get fit group.

Karen Mifsud - RSA Exercise to Music Instructor is leading two sessions each week, including gentle cardio work and chair exercises to ensure that seniors of all levels have the opportunity to keep mobile and active. Sessions will be live on Tuesday and Thursday, aiming to start at 10am. Videos will be left on line all week. Please contact Karon on Whats App 56002000 or send her a Face book (Karon Whiston) message.

Simone Redman - RSA Level 3 Pilates Instructor and who specialises in movement mechanics, functional patterns and lengthening is leading mat Pilates and functional patterns - Please see Face book site: paamoa mat at at home.

Justine Wilding - RSA Aqua Aerobics Exercise Instructor is leading Mobility and movement with a smile', standing and seated. Please see Facebook site: Aqua Girls 3pm for further details on her sessions.

Arianna Scavonne - RSA Exercise Instructor is leading mobility, cardio and strengthening exercises with and without a chair for seniors'. Please send Arianna a face book friends request and she will add you to her exercise group. (Arianna is the dark Arianna on face book, who studied at the University of Toreno).

Maria Sacarello - RSA Exercise Instructor is leading MMM classes, Movement, Memory and Music. , Marie's sessions are a mixture of mobility, chair exercise and co-ordination. Please send a face book request to Marie Sacarello and she will direct you to the most appropriate on line session.

Further information can be obtaind by contacting email michelle.turner@gsla.gi