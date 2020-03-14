GSLA cancels public bookings bringing sport to an effective stop

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have this Saturday evening asked users to not come to the Bayside Sports Complex after announcing that all public bookings have been cancelled.

In a short notice published online the GSLA has confirmed that they have “today cancelled public bookings. Most users have been contacted but staff have been unable to reach you all.”

They further ask for the public and users to “assist by not coming” To Bayside Sports Complex.

The facilities will be closed for users as from this Sunday morning. It comes immediately after athletics and hockey cancelled their events tomorrow freeing the GSLA facilities from its main users. With Netball, football, basketball, volleyball and table tennis, all of which make the bulk of the users of the facilities and all having this past twenty four hours suspended all their leagues and training Bayside Sports Complex, including the Victoria Stadium will see a total stop in activities effectively closing one of the key venues in which large groups gather.

The co-operation from all sports associations following, the advice from the Gibraltar Government and Public Health Director these past week, as measures are taken to prevent the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus, has secured that the GSLA has this weekend effectively closed to users the main sporting venues across Gibraltar.

With darts and cricket also suspending its leagues only rugby kept its league fixture open today at Europa sports Complex although they have indicated they will follow all guidance given by the local authorities. The latter starting preparations on Monday at Europa for a field hospital. With the Betvictor Gibraltar Open also finishing this Sunday the complex will also see activities effectively come to a stop at Europa Sports Complex. Along with the closure of the GSLA Swimming Pool all sporting facilities across Gibraltar have come to a total standstill with no scheduled activities now available until further notice.

This comes just twenty-four hours after the GSLA CEO Reagan Lima had indicated that Bayside Sports Complex was remaining open. At the same time having thanked associations for having “ worked closely with us and have been extremely proactive in taking heed of the advice offered in the interest of public health and in particular the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Some associations and clubs were this weekend already assessing the impact on their sport, in some cases looking at the impact on their leagues, preparations for international competitions and the financial costs.