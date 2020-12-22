GSLA closes all its facilities

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have this evening announced that “effective 7pm tonight, all public bookings are cancelled until further notice. As from tomorrow Tuesday 22nd December, all GSLA facilities are closed to the general public.”

The announcement comes immediately after the Chief Minister announced that all sports permits had been cancelled.

GSLA facilities are among facilities assigned last Spring as part of the civil contingency planning with Europa Sports Complex converted into the Nightingale facilities whilst the Tercentenary Sports Hall Was equipped to provide beds for emergency workers in the event of an emergency. The Muga was also used as the storage facilities for a separate refrigeration facility and scanner.

The Nightingale facilities are among one of the key facilities which was today announced as due to be reopened after the Gibraltar Health Authorities were placed on a high alert status.

