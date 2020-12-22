Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GSLA closes all its facilities

Pic: Stephen Ignacio

By Stephen Ignacio
21st December 2020

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have this evening announced that “effective 7pm tonight, all public bookings are cancelled until further notice. As from tomorrow Tuesday 22nd December, all GSLA facilities are closed to the general public.”
The announcement comes immediately after the Chief Minister announced that all sports permits had been cancelled.
GSLA facilities are among facilities assigned last Spring as part of the civil contingency planning with Europa Sports Complex converted into the Nightingale facilities whilst the Tercentenary Sports Hall Was equipped to provide beds for emergency workers in the event of an emergency. The Muga was also used as the storage facilities for a separate refrigeration facility and scanner.
The Nightingale facilities are among one of the key facilities which was today announced as due to be reopened after the Gibraltar Health Authorities were placed on a high alert status.

(Archive image)

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Govt tightens Covid-19 restrictions, stops short of full lockdown

Mon 21st Dec, 2020

Local News

Govt confirms details of ‘no deal’ ferry link

Mon 21st Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sports permits cancelled as Gibraltar protects against spread of virus

21st December 2020

Sports
Harvey Dixon wins three race series

21st December 2020

Sports
Harvey stamps his mark on his return to the Rock

21st December 2020

Sports
Glacis United troubled Europa for the three points

21st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020