Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSLA condemns repeated vandalism at West View Park toilets

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) has reported a further incident of vandalism at the toilets in West View Park, marking the fourth occurrence in the past 18 months.

Damage has included staining and smearing of walls, destruction of doors, broken toilets and hand dryers ripped from the walls. The repeated incidents have resulted in repair costs exceeding £15,000.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has appealed to those responsible to stop the vandalism. He said: “These mindless acts of vandalism serve no purpose other than to disrupt the use of these services for members of the public who wish to enjoy the area.”

“Over £15,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent in recent months on repairs due to vandalism, money that could have been invested in new equipment for the park.”

“These acts have no place in our community. I am appealing to members of the public who might have information to come forward and report it.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Brexit

London business conference hears treaty opportunities and invitation to ‘come and surprise us’

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Treaty is about ‘building a future, not rewriting the past’

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes meets Head Students from secondary schools

23rd October 2025

Local News
GFRS participates in Crown Dependencies peer review

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSD renews call for independent health and care regulator following Ombudsman report

23rd October 2025

Local News
Cortes opens Bayside School A-level art showcase

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025