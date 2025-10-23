GSLA condemns repeated vandalism at West View Park toilets

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) has reported a further incident of vandalism at the toilets in West View Park, marking the fourth occurrence in the past 18 months.

Damage has included staining and smearing of walls, destruction of doors, broken toilets and hand dryers ripped from the walls. The repeated incidents have resulted in repair costs exceeding £15,000.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has appealed to those responsible to stop the vandalism. He said: “These mindless acts of vandalism serve no purpose other than to disrupt the use of these services for members of the public who wish to enjoy the area.”

“Over £15,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent in recent months on repairs due to vandalism, money that could have been invested in new equipment for the park.”

“These acts have no place in our community. I am appealing to members of the public who might have information to come forward and report it.”