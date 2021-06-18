Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Sports

GSLA confirms presence of defibrillators across sports facilities

By Stephen Ignacio
18th June 2021

With the sports community having seen their awareness of cardiac incidents raised following this past weekend’s incident in the Euros 2020 the GSLA has confirmed the presence of defibrillators across it sports facilities.
Responding to questions by this newspaper to clarify the extend of the presence of the facilities, Mr Reagan Lima, CEO of the GSLA confirmed, “We have defibrillators at all our facilities namely:  Tercentenary Sports Hall, Victoria StadiumHall, Main Pitch, Pitch No2, Outdoor Facilities Office (which services the hockey pitches, MUGA and Padel courts area etc) and both Swimming Pools.”
Mr Lima further explained, “Whilst associations are responsible for their own first aid provision GSLA staff are qualified in basic emergency first aid which includes CPR.  In addition and whilst the defibrillators themselves will guide you through the necessary steps for correct use the First Aid courses attended by GSLA staff also include a section on defibrillators.”
Already coaches have during the past years been requested to undergo first aid training and safeguarding children certification before being licensed to undertake a coaching role.
Associations such as the Gibraltar FA have been providing first aid courses to all its personnel, this week having seen the association undertaking a first aid course for some of its personnel including personnel not directly involved in coaching activities. First aid courses are compulsory for all football coaches wishing to register as a coach at any level in football.
The association also this season implementing a first response team at the Victoria Stadium which has remained active even after the end of the season to provide cover during training sessions. The team clearly visible this week during training matches by some of the teams heading for UEFA competition matches.

