GSLA staff returning to their posts
Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority personnel were this week starting to return to their normal posts within the GSLA as Gibraltar’s sports facilities prepare to partially re-open as from Monday. GSLA workers were among personnel assigned to assist in Gibraltar’s contingency plans assisting in areas such as the GHA, 111 Call Centre, distribution centre, schools...
