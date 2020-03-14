GSLA thanks sports association for their “proactive” response

Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority CEO Reagan Lima has thanked sports associations for their proactive response as Gibraltar prepares to have emergency contingency plans in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr Reagan confirmed that the Europa Sports Park sports hall will be transformed into a field hospital as ‪from Monday‬.

Currently the sports hall is still being used to host the Betvictor Gibraltar Open which will conclude this Sunday. Preparations were already underway around the site to clear the area which has been under construction.

With both the darts and cricket associations on Friday suspending all matches and training and indicating that their facilities were out of bounds to its members Mr Reagan explained that “ the Darts hall falls within the footprint of what is required at present but they were considering cancelling all activities anyway based on the advice offered regarding social distancing.”

“In relation to the GCA although the indoor nets are not affected they were also considering cancellations because of advice on social distancing.”

‘As it stands the rest of the complex is operational for now as is the Bayside Sports Complex with the restrictions that have been implemented.”

With most major sports except for rugby, hockey and athletics who will continue to hold events this weekend, already having suspended their leagues and training Mr Reagan added “I would like to go on record to offer thanks on behalf of the Minister for Sport and the GSLA on how the associations have worked closely with us and have been extremely proactive in taking heed of the advice offered in the interest of public health and in particular the most vulnerable members of our community.”

In the meantime works at the MUGA which has been transformed into an outdoor covered sports venue were this week progressing at a rapid pace nearing completion adding to the number of sport halls which will be available. The area was being cleared of construction materials with the external walls and roof already in place and the interior cleared of construction materials.

Both rugby and athletics have this weekend confirmed that planned events will continue.

Athletics will see the final race in the Road Runner League taking place on Sunday.

On Friday evening athletes were advised via social media platforms and the GAAA website of changes to race registration this included:-

• Team captains are to register their teams in full at registration table including fees for all those to be registered.

• Separate registration table will be placed outside the old Bayside school complex for registration

• Runners are encouraged to warm up elsewhere and arrive for the race just before the start as they should be registered by team captains.

• Runners will be asked to leave the area once they have finished the race and not wait for others to finish.

• Race bibs issues are not to be returned and disposed of.

• Athletes are encouraged not to warm up in groups or congregate around the registration table or the start/finish line

• Athletes are requested to bring the exact race fee (£3) to minimize the contact with money.

The race organisers, however, kept open the option of making further changes, including cancellation if required or advised by the authorities.