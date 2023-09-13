GSLP/Liberals focus on ‘no deal’ planning as election campaign gets under way
The Leader of the Liberals, Joseph Garcia, described in detail the “hugely complex” plans for a No Negotiated Outcome (NNO) for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar's post-Brexit relations with the bloc. This was the first of two press conferences held by alliance on Wednesday, with the ongoing Brexit negotiations marking one of the cornerstones of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here