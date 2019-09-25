Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

GSLP line-up unchanged

Pic: Twitter/Fabian Picardo

By Gabriella Peralta
25th September 2019

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party will contest the election with an unchanged line-up after its Executive Committee opted to stick with the existing MPs against the backdrop of Brexit.
The seven candidates therefore include Leader Fabian Picardo, Albert Isola, Dr John Cortes, Gilbert Licudi, Samantha Sacramento, Paul Balban and Sir Joe Bossano.
Confirmation of the GSLP line-up came at the conclusion of an extraordinary general meeting last night.
Taking to Twitter at the conclusion of candidate selection meeting on Monday evening, Mr Picardo said: “The talent offering itself is remarkable and bodes well for the future but in these Brexit times we will recommend the EGM stick with our existing MPs.”
The GSLP/Liberal Alliance candidates will sign on in Parliament today.

