Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSLY encourages young people to join the GSLP youth section

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2023

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Youth is encouraging young people to get involved in politics and join the GSLY.

“The GSLY played a pivotal role in the GSLP Liberal’s campaign for re-election,” said a statement from the GSLY.

“Over 50 GSLY activists, including the GSLY’s dedicated committee, took part in campaigning for the GSLP Liberals and in securing an historic 6th electoral victory for the GSLP.”

The work of the GSLP Youth Section was recognised by the Party Leader, Fabian Picardo, in his victory speech in the early hours of October 13.

“In particular, he made reference to the outstanding work the GSLY has dedicated to the Alliance’s digital campaign,” said the statement.

This digital campaign, run across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Much of this content was created by GSLY members.

“GSLY members actively participated in shaping policy for the manifesto, providing ideas for the campaign and assisting in all areas of the campaign,” said the statement.

“This shows the importance of young people’s involvement in politics and demonstrates that our youth can have a real impact on Gibraltar’s future.”

“The GSLY hopes that this involvement and the recognition of the GSLY in this election, will encourage more of Gibraltar’s youth to become involved in local politics and join the GSLY.”

Deputy Chairperson of the GSLY, Kerensa Palao, said that as a youth section, they often talk about being given a voice, but in this election they went further than just having a voice and instead they had an invaluable platform to gain experience, learn and contribute to the campaign.

“From participating in discussions regarding constitutional reform to holding meetings with members of the community. Every experience and conversation have helped me evolve into a more confident individual. I would encourage more young people to get involved and do the same,” she said.

Sam Marrache, GSLY Chairperson, added that the importance of the GSLY, Gibraltar’s most active and long-standing youth section, was clear for all to see in this election.

“Together with the help of our dedicated GSLP Activists and Liberal colleagues, we helped run a campaign that led to the re-election of the GSLP Liberals for a fourth consecutive term. On social media alone, our figures show that we had over 1.2 million impressions on our campaign material,” he said.

“Gone are the days where young people should feel that they have no role to play in politics. The GSLY I have led for the last few years has proven that the opposite is true. Young people have a real opportunity to make a difference.”

“I would encourage all of Gibraltar’s youth, whether you voted for us or not, to get in touch and see how you can get involved in our vibrant youth section. Message one of our social media pages or email us at info@gslp.gi ,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM to assign ministerial portfolios in first Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM vows to ‘listen more’ as ministerial portfolios announced after Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

18th October 2023

Local News
RGP officer becomes Falkland Islands’ temporary Chief of Police

18th October 2023

Local News
Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

18th October 2023

Local News
RG take silver at international patrol competition

18th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023