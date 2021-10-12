GSVI form charity bowling team

The Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired have formed a 10 pin bowling team and entered the League due to start this month.

The team, ‘The Gully Huggers’, are supported here by the GSVI Chairperson, Willa Vasquez, Tony the teams coach, and valued volunteers.

The team hope, that with coaching, they will not always be Gully Huggers, and indeed have vastly improved since first starting to play.

The GSVI would like to encourage more members and, indeed anyone over 60, to participate in the Tuesday morning and Friday afternoon friendly sessions.

“It’s fun, sociable, and very good exercise,” the GSVI said.