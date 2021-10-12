Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GSVI form charity bowling team

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2021

The Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired have formed a 10 pin bowling team and entered the League due to start this month.

The team, ‘The Gully Huggers’, are supported here by the GSVI Chairperson, Willa Vasquez, Tony the teams coach, and valued volunteers.

The team hope, that with coaching, they will not always be Gully Huggers, and indeed have vastly improved since first starting to play.

The GSVI would like to encourage more members and, indeed anyone over 60, to participate in the Tuesday morning and Friday afternoon friendly sessions.

“It’s fun, sociable, and very good exercise,” the GSVI said.

Most Read

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Brexit

‘Positive approach’ from all sides in first round of Gib treaty talks

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Walk for Life this Saturday

12th October 2021

Features
Mayor hosts reception for Gibraltar Netball Association

12th October 2021

Features
Perez takes ‘Hope’ to Tarifa ‘Exodus’ exhibition

11th October 2021

Features
Teatro Lirico Andaluz returns to Gibraltar for Zarzuela

11th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021