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Tue 29th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Runners sought for 12-hour Great Trafalgar Run

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2026

SSAFA Gibraltar is recruiting runners for the Great Trafalgar Run, a 12-hour relay challenge taking place on the Rock on Saturday, October 17.

The event will mark the 221st anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and will see runners complete repeated relay legs between the Pillars of Hercules at Jews’ Gate and O’Hara’s Battery.

Organisers said the challenge was focused on endurance, resilience and teamwork while raising funds and awareness for SSAFA Gibraltar and the Armed Forces community.

Entry costs £10 per person.

18 runners took part last year, and participants completed a combined distance of 378km along the 2.1km uphill route.

Participants do not need to complete the full challenge, with runners able to take on a smaller number of legs as part of the team.

And work teams or groups of friends are encouraged to take part in at least one lap though, previously, groups intend on doing one volunteering for more.

Funds raised will support SSAFA’s work with serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/GTR2026
For more information, visit The Great Trafalgar Run 2026 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/trafalgarrockrun2026

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