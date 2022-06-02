GTSA 29th Open  Championship 2022 this weekend



The GTSA is hosting its 29th Open Championship 2022 over the next three days 3rd 4th and 5th June 2022. From 08.45 to 17.30Hrs.

“It is one of the most difficult and tiring competitions in Europe as shooters shoot 3 disciplines ( Prone, 3P and Air rifle) on the same day for three days. In all other competitions athletes only shoot one discipline a day hence making Gibraltar shooting a very hard competition.”

“The competition scores have been approved and accepted by British Shooting as a qualifier to aspire talent to represent Great Britain.”

“The competition has attracted shooters from the UK especially the current Great Britain Team, Paralympic athletes from Ireland, Commonwealth Games Medal winners, Welsh, English and local athletes. The shooting complex is now ready and today athletes are carrying out pre event training. The competition is on as from tomorrow, 08.45 start and everyone and members of the public are most welcome. The GTSA Shooting complex is based at the North Mole Road,” said officials.

