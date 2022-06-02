Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GTSA 29th Open  Championship 2022 this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2022

 
The GTSA is hosting its 29th Open  Championship 2022 over the next three days 3rd 4th and 5th June 2022. From 08.45 to 17.30Hrs.    
“It is one of the most difficult and tiring competitions  in Europe as shooters shoot 3 disciplines ( Prone, 3P and  Air rifle)  on the same day for three days.   In all  other competitions   athletes only shoot one discipline a day hence making Gibraltar shooting a very hard competition.”
“The competition scores have been approved and accepted by British Shooting as a qualifier  to  aspire talent to represent Great Britain.”     
“The competition has attracted shooters from the UK especially the current  Great  Britain Team,   Paralympic  athletes from Ireland, Commonwealth Games Medal winners, Welsh, English  and local  athletes.   The shooting complex is now ready and today athletes are  carrying out  pre event training.   The competition is on as from  tomorrow, 08.45 start and everyone and members of the public are most  welcome.  The GTSA  Shooting complex is based at the North Mole Road,” said officials.

