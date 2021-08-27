GTSA hosting summer tournament this weekend

The GTSA is hosting the GTSA summer tournament over the long weekend with ten shooters from the UK among those already known to be competing.

Shooters from the U.K. include selection of Wales young shooters who will be participating in all disciplines, Prone, 3 Position and Air rifle.

“Our tournament is the only competition in Europe where shooters participate in three disciplines in the same day,” commented Albert Buhagiar, GTSA President.

“Its been a relative good year as we e had Great Britain and Ireland Paralympic teams training in a Gibraltar.”

“We will also complete our league which will be completed on Saturday and Sunday. These league matches will be shot concurrently.”

‘Everyone welcome to attend, first come basis, however we must remind you that strict Covid rules are in place, limited seating available in both ranges.”

Events taking place will be

9am start for Prone,

11.30. start for Air Rifle

14.30 start for 3p 3x20

Prevent training Friday, as from 10am.

Competitions Saturday, Sunday and Monday.